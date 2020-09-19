HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire crews were called to a report of smoke in the building at 569 South Canal St., a fire that displaced one resident, according to Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac.
Crews responded to the scene around noon and found the apartment building evacuated, alarms sounding and smoke coming from some first-floor windows.
A resident directed the crew to the kitchen of a first-floor apartment where they found a stove fire that spread to the cabinets and ceilings, Cavagnac said.
“The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to one apartment, which had extensive smoke and water damage,” Cavagnac said in a statement.
No injuries were reported and the displaced resident is being helped by the building owner.
An investigation showed the cause to be "unattended cooking,” he said.
“The Fire Prevention Bureau wants to emphasize the importance of not leaving a pan unattended on the stove,” Cavagnac said in the statement.
