HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new imitative by the Holyoke Fire Department aims to help people with disabilities, as well as the elderly.
During a medical emergency, firefighters are some of the first people on-scene. If someone falls inside of their home, first responders have to do whatever they can to administer aid and that usually means spending crucial time knocking down the front door.
"If we weren't able to make contact, then we would eventually have to force entry into the person's home,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac.
Forced entry into a home typically leaves the person in crisis with a house that's not secure, and a hefty bill to replace their front door. However, the Holyoke Fire Department is looking to change that by installing knox boxes throughout the city for people who need it most.
"Anybody that would have a disability that would make it difficult for them to get to the door and unlock it to let us in,” Cavagnac added.
knox boxes act as key vaults and every truck in the fire department will have a key to the box.
"It is very secure for holding inside one key to the resident's door,” Cavagnac noted.
First responders can use that key to safely access someone's home while they are experiencing a medical emergency. Holyoke Acting Mayor Terry Murphy told Western Mass News that the city spent $30,000 to purchase 150 knox boxes that will be given to those in need free of charge. He said his goal is to expand the initiative, so that more people will have access to it.
"We want to make it as convenient and as safe as possible…Invest another $30,000 and let's keep on doing it until we have every home in Holyoke that needs and really should have his service, has it installed in their home,” Murphy explained.
Once you apply for a knox box, the Holyoke Fire Department will come to your home and install it for free. They will also make sure you have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and sit with you to fill out a medical form that will help EMS when they arrive on-scene.
If you are a Holyoke resident and would like to apply for a knox box, you can contact the Holyoke Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau by phone at (413) 534-2254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or via email.
