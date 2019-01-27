Holyoke Fire officials called to car dealership for van fire.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials in Holyoke are looking into what caused a van at a dealership to go up in flames.
Captain Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department they were called to the area of Main Street and Appleton around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered flames visible from a van in the parking lot at the Reyes Auto Sales, which is located at 100 Main Street.
The van was close to the building, but firefighters worked swiftly to be able to prevent the flames from reaching the building.
It is unclear if anyone was working when the fire broke out.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Holyoke Fire Department.
