Holyoke Fire officials on scene of working fire on Farnum Drive.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke officials are on scene of a working fire on Farnum Drive.
While details remain limited at this time, Lieutenant Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department states that both police and fire officials are on scene at 126 Farnum Drive investigating.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
We have reached out to the Holyoke Fire Department, but have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
