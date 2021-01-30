pinehurst rd fire 1302021

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Fire officials responded to a garage fire early Saturday morning.

Fire officials responded to Pinehurst Road for reports of smoke in the area called in by a neighbor.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, responding units found heavy fire coming from a detached two-car garage on Pinehurst Road.

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the garage, which received extensive damage. There was some minor heat damage to the side of a neighboring home.

Residents of both houses were home and awakened by fire officials.

There were no injuries, and no one was displaced, according to Holyoke fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

