HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Fire officials responded to a garage fire early Saturday morning.
Fire officials responded to Pinehurst Road for reports of smoke in the area called in by a neighbor.
According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, responding units found heavy fire coming from a detached two-car garage on Pinehurst Road.
The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the garage, which received extensive damage. There was some minor heat damage to the side of a neighboring home.
Residents of both houses were home and awakened by fire officials.
There were no injuries, and no one was displaced, according to Holyoke fire officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.