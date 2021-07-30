HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Active Holyoke Firefighter Jonathan "Jono" Robert has passed away, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Robert family. Rest in peace brother," The Holyoke Fire Department said on their Facebook page.
The fire department found out about the loss Friday morning.
Western Mass News reached out to the department for more information, we have not heard back yet.
