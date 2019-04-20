HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters helped rescue a driver while it was raining heavily outside following a crash this morning in Holyoke.
Captain Kevin Cavagnac with the Holyoke Fire Department tells Western Mass News crews were called to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The two vehicle crash happened in the area of Main Street by the I-391 underpass.
Cavagnac says during the heavy rain, the fire crews used hydraulic tools to free one of the drivers.
The driver was then transported to a local hospital with what are described as 'non-life threatening injuries.'
The road which was shut down while crews worked the scene, has since been reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.