HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple fires within a block of each other were reported in Holyoke this morning, fire officials say.
This was at about 5 a.m. Friday.
Holyoke Fire Chief, John Pond, tells us a Recreational Vehicle in the rear of 556 South Bridge St. was on fire at the same time that 2 dumpsters were also on fire.
The fire department was able to knock down all three fires by 6 a.m.
Thankfully, no injuries or damage to nearby by buildings were reported.
The Holyoke Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit is working on these incidents.
Anyone with information about the fires can call (413) 534-2254.
