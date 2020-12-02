HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Fire Department is reminding you to 'stand by your pan' and 'never leave cooking unattended' following a kitchen fire on Eastern Promenade.
Tuesday afternoon firefighters were called to a house on the street for a report of smoke. When they went inside they found fire in the first floor kitchen area and the flames were extending into a hallway.
"Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but there was extensive smoke and heat damage," the Holyoke Fire Department explained.
Lt. Maria Pelchar confirming for Western Mass News, the fire was caused by 'unattended cooking.'
Pelchar tells us it took 'less than 5 minutes' for the fire to start, according to the individual in the home who was cooking at the time.
We're told they stepped away into another room, which is when the fire started.
"Stand by your pan, watch your heat and what you're cooking and put a lid on it (to smother it). Never throw water on a grease fire," Pelchar stressed.
The Holyoke Fire Department reports between Thanksgiving and Christmas is their busiest time.
Two people were displaced as a result of the fire and smoke damage.
The Red Cross is assisting them.
"Please don't let this happen to you," the Holyoke Fire Department explained Wednesday morning.
State Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office helped Holyoke with the fire investigation.
