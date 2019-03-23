Holyoke firefighters work quickly to put out flames at two-family house.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews worked quickly to contain and douse a fire that broke out at a two-family home on Lincoln Street.
Captain Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department tells us that firefighters received several 911 calls from neighbors reporting that there was a fire on the outside of a home at 60 Lincoln Street.
Upon arrival, crews located a fire on the outside of the second floor apartment.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames and were able to knock down the fire using a hose line.
The siding was removed to expose the charred sheathing caused by the fire using a chainsaw and hand tools.
Thankfully, no one was home at the time the fire broke out, and Captain Cavagnac stated that no injuries were reported.
Investigators determined that the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.
