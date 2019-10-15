HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several Holyoke homes have been evacuated due to a gas leak.
Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac reports that Holyoke Gas & Electric was doing construction work around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Mueller Road when a bucket loader vehicle hit a valve.
Emergency crews, including police and fire personnel, have been called to the scene.
The intersection of Rock Valley and Apremont Highway to Dupuis Road is currently closed. Police have it blocked off and drivers should avoid the area.
We're told there is a strong odor of gas in the area. Cavagnac added that crews are in the process of isolating that gas flow.
Approximately 20 homes have been evacuated in the area as a precaution.
Cavagnac also tells us that Holyoke Gas and Electric is working to reroute gas transmission in the area, so no one will have interruptions in their service.
We did ask if there was a time estimate on when services would be restored or when people would be able to return to their homes. Cavagnac said he was unsure of the exact time frame, but he was hopeful for within the next hour or so.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information on-air and online as it becomes available.
