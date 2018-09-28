HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some Holyoke residents were evacuated for a time Friday due to a gas leak.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that around 1 p.m. today, emergency crews were called to 9 Hampshire Street after workers who were renovating a vacant block cut a pipe and heard gas rushing out.
"The responders were able to evacuate the surrounding buildings and shut down the gas supply within minutes," Cavagnac explained.
Gas service has since been restored to an abutting building.
No residents have been displaced.
