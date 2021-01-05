HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a recent devastating loss, a Holyoke woman is asking the community to help her fulfill a very special birthday request for her daughter.
2020 was a year of tremendous loss for many. Lilly Sedlak lost two of the most important people in her life just weeks apart. She is only three years old.
Brandon, Lilly's father, was a Westfield native. Unexpected medical complications claimed his life in June of 2020. He was 28 years old when he passed.
"And we came up the hill here into the neighborhood, and there were just tons of cop cars everywhere. I didn't even make it into the entrance before I leaped out of the car,” Lilly’s mother Dorothy Sedlak said.
Four weeks to the day after her father's passing, his best friend and Lilly's godfather tragically took his own life. Lilly turns four on January 27. This will be her first birthday without her father, and all she wants is birthday cards.
Lilly loves receiving mail. It's an obsession that her mother said she’s had for quite some time.
“I don't know; she’s always loved the mail. So her grandmother would take her to get the mail, and she just loves to do it she’s a little helper,” Dorothy Sedlak explained. “She just loves to do everything for everyone.”
Lilly said that her favorite color is violet, not to be confused with purple and that in addition to her love for mail, she loves unicorns, magic, and animals, especially if they are cute. She loves the mailman, the mailbox, and especially when the mail is for her.
[Reporter question: What have you gotten in the mail so far?]
“Cards,” Lilly Sedlak exclaimed.
[Reporter: One card had something pretty cool inside of it, what was it?]
“It was the Grinch,” Lilly Sedlak said.
[Reporter: And then what else, did you get some temporary tattoos and stickers?]
“Yes, yes,” Lilly Sedlak said.
Western Mass News gave Lilly a handmade card of our own, signed by the entire team. Dorothy, a young mother, is now raising her daughter on her own. Although 2020 tore this family apart, she said that Lilly is the ray of light that has been holding them together.
The family requested that no birthday gifts be sent, but if you'd like to send a birthday card to Lilly, they can be mailed to:
- Lillian Sedlak
- PO Box 4981
- Holyoke, MA 01041
