HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the aftermath of the tropical storm, one local country club is not only dealing with the cleanup, but they are hoping to bring the community together.
The Wyckoff Country Club is cleaning up their course, moving debris, and cutting up branches to clear the way for golfers.
"Maintenance crew was on the ground at 4:30 this morning, they did a full assessment," said Michael Bergeron, the head golf professional at Wyckoff Country Club.
Crews were up bright and early to clean up multiple trees down near the 12th hole to the 18th.
"Noticed we had some significant tree damage to the golf course, thankfully nothing to the T box or greens," Bergeron explained.
Bergeron told Western Mass News they typically have their first team begin at 6:30 a.m., but today due to the storm, golfers were not allowed to start until 10 a.m.
"Heavy tree work like you see behind us here will be done throughout the day, other different spots throughout the golf course, as well," Bergeron said.
He told us this is all done to make sure golfers are safe.
"We are in constant review of the golf course to make sure there are no hazards and lose libs hanging from trees, especially after a storm, like we got yesterday," He said.
The Wyckoff Country Club wanted to offer something new to the community, especially for those who are stuck at home without power.
On Wednesday, they had a special deal, 18 holes, with a golf cart for $30.
"I know a lot of people, from what I've been seeing, are out of power. Sounds like it's going to be a couple of days until they get the power back on," he said. "So, give them something to do I thought, it would be a great idea to get them out of the house and enjoy some golf."
The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and picking up after a damaging storm, Bergeron said it can be overwhelming. That’s why he feels it's important for local businesses to offer something the community can look forward too.
"All they have to do is call us at the golf shop. I will be in the shop all day long. We will have that special for an offer today and hope we get new faces at the golf course," Bergeron explained.
