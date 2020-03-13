HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Schools across western Mass one by one began announcing their plans to close for two weeks, some school districts closing starting this Monday and going through March 27.
The newest on this list is Holyoke officials just wrapped up a press conference on their coronavirus plans and joining a list of many others will close for two weeks.
"Yesterda, I officialy declared a state of emergency in the city of Holyoke and at this point, both the state and federal government have already done so and that will allow the city to make sure we are eligable for reuibursments and cost we encure here in city hall and through the city," Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse tells us.
These announcements come as Gov. Charlie Baker recommended schools to stay open, but Holyoke officials say its in the best interest of their community to close.
The situation for schools is changing by the minute and Greenfield Public schools doing something a little different, telling Western Mass News they will close for just one week and not two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.