HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the past four years, the parks department and historical society in Holyoke have pushed for more funding to maintain the city’s cemeteries.
Now, they have it.
Toppled over,worn, tattered, and broken into pieces is the reality for at least 10 headstones at the Smith's Ferry Cemetery.
“Every stone has a story. This is a daughter of someone married, then there's an infant. It's like ahhh," said Olivia Mausel with the Holyoke Preservation Trust.
Mausel told Western Mass News that $5,300 was recently approved by city council to resurrect these damaged headstones.
The hope, Mausel said, is to keep the memories of those no longer with us alive.
"Some of these people here no longer have families, living members, so it's kind of like Holyoke's nod to the families to keep the names out there and take care of the existing cemeteries," she explained.
It will take a little bit of time to fully restore what's been lost, but if you want to take part in this process, know that you can.
On April 28, Mausel and others will gather at the cemetery to begin the process of turning what's old into something new yet again.
To learn more about upcoming events, such as cemetery tours can be found by clicking here.
