(WGGB/WSHM) -- The most famous shopping weekend of the year will look a lot different during the pandemic.
Holyoke Mall has released an updated list of their hours for Black Friday shopping.
The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, and will be open Friday from 6 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. for the shopping surge.
Some stores at Holyoke Mall will have extended hours on Black Friday, including:
- Best Buy: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Burlington: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Christmas Tree Shops: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Hobby Lobby: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- JCPenney: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Macy’s: 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In Hadley, Hampshire Mall has also detailed their plans for the busy holiday weekend.
While the mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, Cinemark and Planet Fitness will be open.
The shopping center will reopen Friday at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.
The following hours will be in effect for Black Friday for Hampshire Mall's anchor stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues:
- Arizona Pizza Company: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bath & Body Works: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cinemark: Show times start from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- JCPenney: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Planet Fitness: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- PetSmart: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Shoppers at both facilities are reminded to follow their Healthy Shopper Guidelines.
