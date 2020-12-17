HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two local shopping centers adjusting their opening time Thursday due to the storm.
Holyoke Mall and Hampshire Mall both said that each mall will have a delayed opening of 12 p.m. today.
Store, restaurant, and entertainment hours may vary, so it's recommended that you call ahead to confirm operating hours.
