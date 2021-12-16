HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at Holyoke High School north’s campus were met with metal detectors and backpack searches before entering the building Thursday morning after a threat was discovered at the school earlier this week.

Holyoke Public Schools said that this was out of an abundance of caution after a graffiti threat was found in a bathroom stall on Tuesday.

Students had to pass metal detectors and get their bags searched before being allowed into the building. We're told there was also an increased police presence at the high school on the day of the threat. The police and school investigation did not find evidence of a credible threat, but they wanted students and staff to be safe.

The school community received notice Wednesday night that said, in part:

“All students are expected to report to school on Thursday. It will not be an excused absence for students to stay home.”

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.