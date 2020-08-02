HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A graduation ceremony was held on Sunday for the class of 2020 at Holyoke High School.
The ceremony happened at Roberts Stadium Field, and the school said no guests, but two nights ago, they decided to allow one family member per student.
The ceremony was broadcasted live so families and friends could watch from home or the parking lots.
A resident said that although she was a little disappointed by this rule, she was still happy to see her sister graduate.
"First, when they told us about it, I was a little upset because I wanted to see her in-person, but it's better than nothing. I'm just still grateful to see her graduate no matter what," said Holyoke resident Kitiana Morales.
Holyoke High School's associate principal shared a special message to the seniors.
"We love you, we care about you, we appreciate you, and we wish we could do more for you, but you know that just because you graduate doesn't mean the door closes. We look forward to continuing to be a part of your lives, and thank you for everything," said Associate Principal Alan Gates.
He also said that several months of planning went into coming up with a solution that was both celebratory and safe and appreciates everyone's understanding.
