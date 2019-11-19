HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Threats via social media were made toward Holyoke High School on Monday.
Holyoke Police tell Western Mass News they are aware of the social media threats made, involving Springfield students and Holyoke students.
There are still a lot of questions that Western Mass News is working to get answers on.
We have reached out to the communications director for the Holyoke Public Schools, but have not heard back.
Police presence will be at the school Monday morning.
If you are a parent, you might have received a robocall, Monday night, informing you about this situation.
One parent sent us that call and in it, parents were told that there was a threat made against a small group of students at the school.
And even though the threat was aimed for Wednesday, they aren't taking any risks and will have police at the school both Tuesday and Wednesday.
This is a developing situation and details are limited but Western Mass News will continue to bring you the latest as soon as we get more information.
