HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the seventh year in a row, Gary Rome Hyundai is partnering with Holyoke High School to offer one lucky senior the chance to win a brand new car.
Out of over 100 qualifying students, one is the proud owner of a new car after going above and beyond this school year.
“I feel awesome, excited, very shaky, emotional,” 2021 Holyoke High School senior Amelya Santana said.
Gary Rome Hyundai held its annual Year of Excellence Car Giveaway on Sunday.
The car dealership partners with Holyoke High School to offer one lucky senior the chance to win a new car.
“Thank you for this opportunity of course. This is very exciting for me,” Santana said.
In order to qualify, students must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher and have no more than six unexcused absences.
This year’s winner, Santana, was one of 154 qualifying students.
“I wasn’t expecting to end like this. This year was very hard to accomplish, but I did it to where I’m proud of myself and proud of everyone that helped me,” Santana said.
Rome said this is the seventh year partnering with the school, and he is happy to continue the tradition.
“I am so grateful that we are able to give back to our community and to make somebody smile and give one of our students something to cheer about,” Rome said.
Santana’s principal said this has been a difficult year, and she was excited to share this moment with her students.
“We’re really proud of what he was able to give to our students, and it just kind of gave them something to work for for this entire year. So we really appreciate everything,” Holyoke High School North Campus Principal Lori McKenna said.
