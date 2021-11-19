HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Holyoke High School's student-written and directed play welcomed patrons back in for their second performance Friday night.
Playfully titled "A Low Budget High School Play" the story follows a student theater group trying to produce their own play, all on their own.
Western Mass News caught up with the mastermind behind it all, Holyoke High School senior Alysha Izquierdo. She told us the play evolved from a midterm project she wrote last year and spent the summer crafting it into a play with her theater teacher, Ms. Brunelle.
"The first night went really well, a lot of people were surprised by how well everybody did because this is our first show back after the pandemic... I'm really glad people are coming back and watching the show," said Izquierdo.
Alysha told us they had over 200 seats sold Thursday and again Friday night. The play's last performance will be held tomorrow night at 7:00. Tickets are $10.
