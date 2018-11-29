HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of students at Holyoke High School have joined together to help build up and empower their fellow classmates, one painting at a time.
Inside the doors on the second floor of Holyoke High are messages such as ‘Real girls aren’t perfect’ as well as inspiring paintings.
Behind this, three young women who decided that their bathrooms at school needed to be brighter and places of inspiration.
“And we want to make people feel welcomed, so they don’t feel alone. They want to feel like its somewhere they belong," said Marilian Colon.
So after getting permission, the artwork began.
One student told Western Mass News she decided to write a quote on one of the stalls to remind her classmates of their value
“I feel like a lot of teens around our age spend a lot of time trying to make themselves look perfect to meet societies norms," added Nevah Miley.
The purpose behind these paintings were to boost confidence and make girls feel special walking into the bathroom. Especially when they are looking towards the mirror, they can see the beautiful, colorful paintings behind them to remind them how special they are.
The girls said they want these words stick with their friends throughout the entire school day and they are already starting to plan where they can paint next.
