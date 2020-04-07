HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have determined the cause of an early morning fire in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that firefighters were called to 241-243 West Franklin Street around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
When crews arrived, they saw fire coming out of attic windows on the two family home.
“The fire was difficult to access from the interior, so was mainly attacked from the exterior.” Cavagnac explained.
Firefighters were able to knock down the bulk of the fire in approximately one hour.
The five residents inside were able to make it out safely. However, one dog died due to smoke inhalation.
The house suffered heavy damage to the second floor and attic and has been deemed a total loss.
Cavagnac added that investigators determined the cause of the fire to be improper disposal of smoking materials.
