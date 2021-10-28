HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Holyoke resident shared pictures on social media of her home after she said someone hit it in a paintball attack. We've learned this isn't the only act of vandalism in the neighborhood recently.
Multiple homeowners in the neighborhood around Oak Street in Holyoke reported having their houses and Halloween decorations vandalized over the last few weeks.
The Holyoke woman took to Facebook on Wednesday after her house was attacked with a paintball gun. She has her home decorated for Halloween. It’s something she enjoys doing and neighbors like to see, according to the post.
After she posted, neighbors on Oak Street reported having similar issues. One woman said last week, her children's pumpkins were smashed in and her Halloween decorations were destroyed.
"How would you feel if somebody did that to your property, your decorations, whatever it might be?" said Holyoke Acting Mayor Terry Murphy.
Residents of Oak Street said this happens every year when people start decorating for Halloween and Murphy told Western Mass News that's true. The Holyoke Police Department has to deal with this issue around this time each year.
“I know it's happened before and I know it will happen again,” Murphy added.
However, despite these Facebook posts and comments about the vandalism, Murphy said the police department hasn't received any reports from residents, which makes it hard to investigate, but Murphy wanted to remind people committing these acts that they are. in fact, crimes.
"Is it a crime against your neighbors? Against your friends? Against their families? Yes, it is,” Murphy explained.
Murphy knows this is just the beginning of these crimes since people will also start decorating their homes for the Christmas holiday. He asked that anyone who falls victim to this type of vandalism to file a report with the police, so they can charge people with the crime.
"We'll take them and fine them to the greatest extent that we can,” Murphy noted.
Murphy asked that if you know of people doing this in the community, report it to the Holyoke Police Department immediately.
