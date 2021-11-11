HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A celebration was held on Thursday in Holyoke to honor our nation's veterans. The ceremony was held inside the War Memorial building.
Awards were given to the Veteran of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Public Safety of the Year.
Edwin Colon, the city’s Veteran of the Year, said it's an honor to be recognized for his service and spoke about the importance of these events for the community.
"I think they're really important because they bring the morale of the veterans up and they see what you're doing in the community and, like I say, in service and there are veterans out there that need help and stuff like that and we always have to remember that they're really important because they serve for our country and our community,” Colon explained.
Thursday’s event was the first in-person Veterans’ Day in two years after last year’s was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
