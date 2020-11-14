NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Hummus has had to make some tough changes during the pandemic. The local restaurant now offering meals for residents on-the-go.
The restaurant celebrated its four years in Massachusetts this month but said the cost of operations during COVID-19 was too high. So they got to thinking...
"After several months. It proved to be more profitable to move the truck here," said an employee at Holyoke Hummus, Daniel Battat. "We're seeing more sales. We're selling more food."
The owners said being on wheels offers the safest socially distancing options for their customers.
The food truck can be found on Pleasant Street in Northampton from Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.
They told Western Mass News they are also offering delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.