HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke officials have announced a mandatory face covering order.
The city's Board of Health said that the order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday and applies to all employees and consumers of essential businesses when social distancing cannot be maintained.
“While I’m grateful that many Holyoke residents have been abiding by the city’s mask-wearing guidance, it’s true that the efficacy of such actions are maximized by more people following the rules, that is why our guidance is now a public order,” said Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse in a statement.
The order, acccording to the city, does have the following exclusions:
- Nothing in this order is intended to encourage residents to act as an enforcement authority for the City of Holyoke. Residents should not take it upon themselves to approach people in violation of this order. Residents are urged to focus solely on their personal compliance with this order.
- Nothing in this order shall be construed to require a mask to be worn by children under age two (2) or children who frequently compromise mask integrity with frequent manipulations or removals, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance or anyone who cannot wear a mask for other underlying health and safety reasons.
- Nothing in this order shall be construed to reduce or eliminate the requirement of maintaining safe distancing.
- Nothing in this order shall be construed to recommend or require the wearing of masks or face coverings outdoors where safe distancing can be maintained.
