HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crumbling building in Holyoke is causing a dangerous situation for people living next door. Western Mass News spoke with a landlord who now fears for her tenants' safety.
"They cut the power, put the fence up, and left," said Holyoke landlord Rebecca McPhee. "It has been two months since it fell."
Last December, an apartment building partially collapsed on West Street in Holyoke. A fence went up days later, but a next-door landlord said the site has yet to be touched, and now her tenants are suffering.
"With every storm, more of the house falls-down," she explained.
McPhee told Western Mass News her calls to the city have gone unanswered and that she is concerned about the safety of those living on her next-door property.
One of the main concerns is how easy it is for others to get up go over the fence.
"My tenants are saying people are going through our yard, jumping our fence, and then going into that house because it's not locked, it's wide opened," she explained.
So she and her tenants had to take matters into their own hands.
"They’ve set up a ring. We put a lock on the gate because people are breaking into the house," she added.
Now, even entering their own home is a struggle.
"Technically, there is no access to the house and the alleyway. If you have a Jeep, you can get down it, but if you have anything else, and if it rains? There is like two feet of water," she explained.
Western Mass News reached out to the Holyoke Building Commissioner Damian Cote on Wednesday. A short time later, McPhee got her first communication from Cote.
He released a statement that the owners of the fallen building have been responsive to his demands, saying:
"The fence is in place to reasonably protect the public, so it cannot be removed at this time. They have a contractor set to demolish the structure. However, there are many steps in the process of removing an older building. The process usually takes two months from filing with the state to filling in the area with clean fill."
Western Mass News also reached out to the building's owner, Four Harp LLC, for comment but have not yet heard back. As a landlord herself, McPhee feels for her tenants.
"It's affecting our property value and our tenants. They don’t feel safe at this point," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.