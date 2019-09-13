HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A historic preservation in Holyoke has transformed a part of the old Yankee Pedlar property into something new.
It's now a modernized bank.
The new PeoplesBank in Holyoke is actually a renovated piece of Holyoke's past, the Yankee Pedlar Restaurant and Inn.
As you step inside, you’ll notice a modern bank with high ceiling beams bringing a barn-type of feel, but you’d be surprised to know some interior details are from the 1800's.
Tom Senecal of PeoplesBank tells Western Mass News the best part of the new facility are the stain glass windows and the infamous butler chauncey that were once inside Yankee Pedlar.
If you notice, the building isn’t the color red.
Well, that’s because PeoplesBank wanted to bring back the original color of the old business.
“We restored it to its original building and went back over 100 years and looked at pictures and tried to restore the building to its original color," explained Senecal.
Senaca says he has a personal connection with the Yankee Pedlar, just like most people in Holyoke and across western Mass.
“As most people from Holyoke know, this was a namesake. It was a place of visiting friends and family and we recognize that," said Senecal.
That's why they felt restoring and keeping this piece of history was important to the community.
"PeoplesBank was founded in 1885 and the Pedlar was found in the 1800's. Our hometown is Holyoke. I thought it would be pretty cool to keep and restore, because it meant so much," says Senacal.
Bankers from another location are able to speak to you through their new video banker-teller machines.
“It can give you change. You can cash a check, a loan payment, you can speak to someone about a problem, so we are pretty excited about this,” continued Senecal.
One of the previous owners of the Pedlar Tavern stopped by the bank to see the new renovations and he tells us he is so pleased to see part of history preserved.
"To have this building here and what he did, it means everything to me," added Senecal.
To fully build and restore People's Bank with pieces from the Yankee Pedlar took about two and a half years.
