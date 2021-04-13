HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a common saying among farmers: the time to apply spring fertilizer and crabgrass preventer is when forsythia's start to bloom and as you've probably noticed, the forsythia's and many other plants are budding across western Massachusetts.
“Picking up here and there and getting ready to start, I just got a new filter for my lawnmower,” said Rick Izyk.
Winter is over and as we continue into the spring months, western Massachusetts residents like Izyk are getting their yards back in tip-top shape.
Gary Courchesne, president of G&H Landscaping in Holyoke, told Western Mass News that there's a simple way to get your lawn ready for the warmer months.
“The first step usually with landscape maintenance, getting a spring cleanup completed…then put down a preventative weed or crab grass control. Typically, you want to do that anywhere between early April through latter part of May,” Courchesne noted.
Soil temperatures take longer to heat than air temperatures and so far, this year has proven to be a typical New England weather rollercoaster.
“The soil is going to warm up faster this year than maybe other years...so that means that the crab grass and weed seeds can potentially germinate earlier,” Courchesne explained.
If you’re thinking of moving up your spring-cleaning timeline, here are some important things to keep in mind:
Avoid disturbance as over-raking the soil allows weeds and foreign seeds to grow.
Hold off on spring seeding as crab grass and regular grass can’t grow at the same time,
Don’t overdo it. Integrated management of treatment and seeding is the most environmentally sustainable approach
Courchesne told Western Mass News that the most common mistake homeowners make is overfertilizing.
“A lot of the lawns now are thin from winter. They’re still semi-dormant and a lot of that’s gonna thicken in and fill up over time,” Courchesne said.
In addition, make sure you're putting out steady, even, and balanced feedings. Also, mow high, mow often, and mow sharp. Dull blades place stress on the turf as they don’t provide a clean cut. Finally, water your lawn as infrequently as possible based on weather conditions.
Courchesne said right now is a good time to start turning on those sprinkler systems to make sure they’re operating properly.
“A poorly operating irrigation system wastes water, wastes money, and isn’t beneficial to the turf,” Courchesne added.
