HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash in New York over the weekend killed 20 people when a limousine crashed into a parked SUV.
New information is coming out that that particular limo had not passed a recent inspection and should not have been on the road.
In western Massachusetts, one local limo company is speaking out about how regulations in this state keep passengers safe.
Saturday afternoon, a limo carrying a group of friends to a birthday party plowed in to a parked SUV in Schoharie, NY. Twenty people - 18 people in the limo and two by standers - were killed.
This was the deadliest transportation accident in nine years in the United States.
While investigators look into the crash, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that the limo had failed an inspection last month.
Both New York and Massachusetts require annual inspections.
With this tragedy so fresh in the minds of people in western Massachusetts, a local limo company talked about safety measures they take.
"Mass. inspection now require seatbelts, so any limousine in the state passing inspection should have seatbelts in them," said David White with Exclusive Car Service of Holyoke.
White told Western Mass News that all cars in this state have seatbelts, but when it comes to drivers, it's up to the company to vet them. They do a criminal background check, look for a valid license and drug test potential drivers, and after they are hired, they can start driving.
"Most of the training falls on the employer," White explained.
At Exclusive, they have a detailed training program that starts small before growing to any bigger or more complicated jobs.
However, White said that in this area, you’re pretty safe.
"Around here, there are very few accidents. Around the bigger cities, there are some, but none in western Mass. that I know of," White noted.
White said to really make sure you do your research and book early. That way, you get the best drivers.
