HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One local mall has announced business hours ahead of the state's sales tax holiday weekend.
Holyoke Mall said Thursday that they will be open regular hours during that weekend:
- Saturday, August 29 : 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, August 30 : 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, some individual stores will have different hours than those of the mall:
Apple
- Saturday, August 29 : 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, August 30 : 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Best Buy
- Saturday, August 29 : 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, August 30 : 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Curbside pickup: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days
Burlington
- Saturday, August 29 : 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, August 30 : 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Christmas Tree Shops
- Saturday, August 29 : 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, August 30 : 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hobby Lobby
- Saturday, August 29 : 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Closed Sunday
JCPenney
- Saturday, August 29 : 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, August 30 : 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Macy’s
- Saturday, August 29 : 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday, August 30 : 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Target
- Saturday, August 29 : 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, August 30 : 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Note: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on both days is the vulnerable guest shopping hour
All mall shoppers are being reminded to adhere to the center's COVID-19 guidelines.
