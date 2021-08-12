HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Power has been restored to the Holyoke Mall. According to mall officials, The shopping center will reopen for regular hours Friday, August 13th from 10:00 am - 9:30 pm.
Mall officials told Western Mass News the Holyoke Mall was closed Thursday evening due to a power outage.
