HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Shoppers headed to the mall Sunday to cash in some gift cards they received on Christmas, or in some cases, exchange items.
Many stores in the Holyoke Mall had their end of the year sales too, hoping to attract customers.
There was a long line in front of Pandora on Sunday, as some shoppers look to exchange Christmas gifts.
“I got a Pandora bracelet, and I'm going to exchange it so that it fits me,” said Anaiya Santana of Springfield.
Others just looked to shop around with friends.
“We're going to get some shoes today and stuff like that. Shoes, clothes, and that's about it,” said Shawn Major of Springfield.
A Holyoke Mall spokesperson told us in part: “The week between Christmas and New Year’s is when shoppers can take advantage of clearance sales as retailers make way for new merchandise.”
Despite this, one store employee told Western Mass News things weren’t as busy as in year’s past.
“We've only had a handful of customers come into the store, mostly just for repairs of stuff they've gotten, they were given as gifts yesterday,” explained Chelsea Rivera, sales lead at Things to Remember.
Santana told Western Mass News she took advantage of some sales.
“We were just in target and everything is like 70% off and it's crazy sales,” she said.
Many other stores throughout the Holyoke Mall also marked down prices. Rivera told Western Mass News that things to Remember is having its best sale of the year.
“We just mostly have our clearance sale going on right now between 20-75% off, so it' s a pretty good sale, probably our best sale of the year that we'll have,” said Rivera.
This week, the Holyoke Mall is open 10a.m.-9p.m. Monday thru Thursday. On New Year’s Eve, the mall will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.