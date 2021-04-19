HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Mall is hosting a hybrid online and in-person job fair with more than 150 open positions available.
The "Get Hired!" job fair begins Monday, April 19th and runs through Sunday, May 2nd.
The hiring event features more than 50 businesses looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions.
Potential candidates can apply for everything from line cooks, operations associates and retail sales associates to general managers and cosmetic artists.
Available jobs will be added daily to the Holyoke Mall's website.
Interested candidates can also visit Holyoke Mall and scan the QR code placed on the Job Fair sign posted in the storefront windows of businesses that are hiring.
Beginning Monday, April 26th, select businesses will have a hiring table outside of their entrance to conduct on-site interviews.
Businesses hiring include but are not limited to:
- 99 Restaurant & Pub
- 110 Grill
- American Eagle
- Best Buy
- Champs
- Christmas Tree Shops
- Forever 21
- JCPenney
- Hannoush
- Hollister
- Holyoke Mall Specialty Leasing
- Macy’s
- Old Navy
- Round1 Bowling & Amusement
- Yankee Candle
