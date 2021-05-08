HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Holyoke Mall partnered with the town’s Board of Health, Senior Center, and Holyoke Community College nursing program to host a free pop-up vaccine clinic Saturday.

At the site, the vaccine clinic administered Moderna shots from noon until 3 in the afternoon. Everyone over the age of eighteen was welcomed.

“We have about 300 doses were trying to give out today, it’s a great spot at the mall, maybe you don’t think about it you're just walking by, its a weekend and we’re hoping to catch those people that work during the week to get in and get vaccinated,” field operations Robert Tobin told Western Mass News.

A clinic for the second vaccine dose will be held at the Holyoke Mall on June 5.