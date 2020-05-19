HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, the Holyoke Mall will be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup only.
Mall general manager Bill Rogalski confirmed this to Western Mass News on Tuesday morning.
Rogalski told us me they’re reopening for curbside pickup because of the pent up demand from customers.
However, not every businesses inside plans to reopen on May 25.
“Even though there’s online, there’s something nice about actually going to the store,” said Kathy Alderman of Holyoke.
It’s been weeks since shoppers have been able to roam the Holyoke Mall, a precaution taken by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
However, on May 25, shoppers will be allowed to pick-up – curbside - items they’ve ordered from stores.
“It’s just gonna be easier anyways to pick it up on the curb because mail is taking a long time,” Alderman added.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Rogalski said:
“We and our tenants appreciate the state’s willingness to move on with phased re-openings in a manner that protects the health and safety of everyone. “
James Dent, owner of Sports Zone, added “It’s gonna be very difficult for smaller businesses.”
Dent is one tenant who said he is unable to move on with the phased reopening of his sports memorabilia store inside the mall. He said that's because of the amount of different products Sports Zone carries, it is too difficult to fulfill curbside orders
“We will not be opening up for curbside pick-up as we would have to have all of our stuff, you know, online, on a website showing what it is. Most of the places that I think are going to be opening up might be a couple of the big stores that already have an online presence,” Dent explained.
Unlike those bigger stores, Dent said turning the lights on his small businesses isn’t financially sound when people can’t browse his inventory
“The thing is to pay an employee to be there for the day, I don’t think you’re going to have the business,” Dent noted.
We drove the perimeter of the property and saw signs offering curbside pickup at Best Buy, but none yet for Macy’s or JCPenney. People are still allowed in Target.
Shoppers said the convenience of pickup will bring a sense of normalcy back to a customer experience that’s been largely online.
“It’ll take some relief off the mailman. My son’s a mailman and he’s exhausted,” Alderman noted.
We asked Holyoke Mall if they had a list of stores that definitely will be open. We are still awaiting their reply. They said they look forward to when they can have a full reopening in the future.
