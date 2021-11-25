HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- As Thanksgiving comes to an end, the holiday focus now shifts to the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday.
“I think we will be a little busier than 2020, especially since people are more comfortable with in-person shopping now that they have vaccines,” said Lisa Wray, marketing director of the Holyoke Mall.
Officials with the Holyoke Mall are gearing up for the biggest shopping day of the year.
The mall is closed on Thanksgiving but will open early on Black Friday. On Friday, the mall will be open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m., but store hours vary.
- Best Buy and JCPenny will open at 5 a.m.
- Macy's opens at 6 a.m.
- Target opens at 7a.m.
According to RetailMeNot editor and shopping expert, Kristen McGrath, in-store shopping will make a comeback this year.
Based on their survey:
- 77 percent of respondents said they were ready to shop in person.
- 62 percent of the shoppers plan to shop on Black Friday.
- One in five shoppers plans to start their holiday shopping on Black Friday or later.
McGrath told Western Mass News you should look to buy computers, laptops, tablets, small appliances like a mixer, air fryer or pressure cooker
and home goods such as linen cabinet items, towels and sheets on Black Friday.
McGrath said some items to stay away from on Black Friday or to buy at another time include clothing, cheap doorbuster TVs and furniture.
83 percent of people from their survey said they'll start their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving. Officials with the Holyoke Mall said retailers are following the trend.
“Black Friday is no longer a one-day event. Shopping has already begun. Many retailers have started their sales early or they are extending them over a long period,” said Wray.
