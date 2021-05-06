HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pop-up vaccine clinic will be at the Holyoke Mall this Saturday.
Moderna vaccines will be available for anyone over the age of 18 and the clinic runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the upper level, across from Billy Beez.
Appointments are suggested, but not necessary. Call (413) 322-5625 for an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.
“We are proud to partner with these organizations to make the vaccine more accessible to mall employees and to the community as a whole...We understand the importance and the goal to assist in moving Massachusetts forward," said Holyoke Mall General Manager Bill Rogalski in a statement.
A clinic will be held for the second dose on Saturday, June 5.
