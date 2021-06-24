HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Mall will soon return to its normal operating hours.
Starting Monday, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
According to mall officials, the return to regular operating hours has created a number of open positions. To see who's hiring, you can CLICK HERE.
