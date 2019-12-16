NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest, accused of carjacking a ride-share driver late Sunday night.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said that officers were called to the area of Bridge Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday from someone stating that a man had tried to steal his car and fled down Hubbard Avenue.
Police arrived and found the victim and the suspect on Crosby Street.
The victim, according to investigators, was an Uber driver who had picked up the suspect in Amherst.
As they were traveling over the Coolidge Bridge, the suspect asked for the driver to pull over, which the driver did.
"The passenger then got out, walked around the car, opened the driver’s side door, told the driver to get out, and forcibly removed him from the car," Kasper explained.
The suspect got into the driver's seat and tried to start the car, but the victim had removed the keys. He then got out of the car and began to chase the victim, who called 911.
The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Holyoke, was arrested and charged with carjacking and assault and battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.