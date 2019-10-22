HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man was arrested last night by State Police for allegedly having thousands of bags of heroin and crack cocaine in his possession.
Eugenio Rivera-Narvaez, 33, from Holyoke is facing a number of charges.
State Police report they pulled over the SUV he was driving at around 9:35 p.m. Monday night on Beech Street.
"Trooper Robert Berrena, who is assigned to the Troop B Community Action Team, was on patrol in the city of Holyoke, when he stopped a GMC Yukon on Beech Street after observing the SUV travelling down the roadway without any lights on," State Police tell us.
After a 'brief' investigation of the situation, State Police say they found Rivera-Narvaez with drugs and cash.
"..Approximately 149 grams of heroin (7,450 baggies), 179.2 grams of crack cocaine, and over $3,700 in U.S. currency," State Police say.
Rivera-Narvaez was allegedly operating the SUV with a suspended driver's license as well.
He was arrested during the traffic stop and booked at the Northampton State Police Barracks.
State Police say they've charged him with Lights violation, Operating after license suspension, Trafficking in heroin/morphine/fentanyl (Class A Substance), and Trafficking in cocaine/crack cocaine (Class B Substance).
Bail for Rivera-Narvaez has been set at $100,000.
He was transported to jail we're told, pending his arraignment at Holyoke District Court.
Further details about the incident have not been released.
