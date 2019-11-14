Holyoke man arrested after 5-year-old allegedly swallowed drugs.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man is behind bars after police say a 5-year-old boy took drugs that were in a bag marked with Spiderman heads.
According to Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department, officers immediately responded to the Lawrence School around 11:00 Thursday morning after the principal and staff informed them that a 5-year-old boy may be in the possession of heroin.
Principal Kathy Hourihan told police that the boy, who is infatuated with superheroes, had showed her a bag that was stamped with three Spiderman heads and that when he took the contents inside the package that he felt like a superhero.
In this present time in Hampden County, heroin that's being sold on the streets is believed to be laced with fentanyl, which is why police bolted to the scene.
Authorities were able to rush the boy to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he remains in good spirits.
Lt. Albert says that he believes the boy is going to be okay and also believes that the drugs he had swallowed may have been cocaine and not heroin.
Once the boy was in the hospital, officials gathered enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for the child's home at 145 Essex Street, which is at an apartment building well known for gang and illegal drug activity.
We're told that Holyoke Police knocked on the door to the apartment for approximately a half hour before knocking the door down.
Authorities conducted a sweep of the apartment, where they found the boy's father, later identified as 29-year-old Holyoke resident Benny Garcia, on a bed and was lying on top of bags of, what is believed to be, heroin and cocaine.
While an exact amount has not been determined at this time, Lt. Albert stated that officials seized hundreds of bags of heroin and cocaine and placed Garcia, who is well known to the Holyoke Police Department, under arrest.
He was then taken to the Holyoke Police station for booking and is being held on $5,000 cash bail until his appearance Friday in Holyoke District where he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Reckless endangerment of a child
- Possession with the intent to distribute heroin and cocaine
- Possession of heroin and cocaine
- Arrest Warrant
The DCF was also called in to assist in the investigation, and eventually took the 5-year-old boy and his sibling away from the parents.
Lt. Albert adds that Principal Hourihan and her staff acted appropriately and adequately in this situation and would like to commend the Mass State Police Detectives assigned to Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni's office, the Holyoke Police Criminal Investigations Unit, task force officers from the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force, and the DCF for their efforts in this investigation.
This incident remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department and the DCF.
