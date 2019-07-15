Holyoke man arrested after discharging firearm in public area.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hoyloke man was taken into custody Friday morning after police say he discharged a firearm in a public area.
According to Lt. Albert of the Holyoke Police Department, Officer Dustin Summers, who was working construction detail at the time of the incident, observed an individual fire, what was described as, a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson, semi-automatic handgun, into the air at the intersection of Appleton and Elm Streets.
Lt. Albert stated that that specific area is known as a crime "hot spot" for drugs, guns, and gang activity.
Officer Summers immediately ran towards the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Rafael Cruz-Ayala of Holyoke, and took him into custody at gunpoint.
Lt. Albert says that Cruz-Ayala had let off five rounds and one bullet remained in the chamber at the time they recovered the firearm.
As police were taking Cruz-Ayala into custody, several people that were present in the area began jeering and taunting detectives.
Those that were inside the third floor of the building that was above the officers began hurling objects, such as a potted plant, at Holyoke officials.
Thankfully, none of the Holyoke Police officers that were involved in this incident were injured.
Cruz-Ayala was also found to be in the possession of an undisclosed amount of heroin at the time of his arrest.
Cruz-Ayala was arraigned on Friday on the following charges:
- Carrying/possession of a firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number
- Possession of ammo without an FID card
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
- Possession of a Class drug (heroin)
He is being held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing.
Officials have not stated when that hearing is expected to take place.
