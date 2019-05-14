HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man is facing several charges following a traffic stop early Monday morning.
Mass. State Police said that around 2 a.m. Monday, a trooper pulled over a car on Pine Street in Holyoke for having a defective headlight.
The trooper talked with the driver, identified as 26-year-old Oscarlo Hernandez of Holyoke, who provided a Mass. identification card.
"A check with the Registry of Motor Vehicles showed Hernandez' license was revoked and he was deemed to be a Habitual Traffic Offender," State Police added in a statement.
Investigators also found that there was allegedly an outstanding warrant out for Hernandez out of Palmer District Court for failure to appear.
Hernandez was placed under arrest and a search was conducted of his car, during which 28 grams of cocaine were reportedly found.
Hernandez is charged with trafficking in cocaine, operating a motor vehicle with a license revoked as a habitual traffic offender, equipment violation, and a warrant.
