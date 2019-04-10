HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke man is under arrest following a year-long investigation into an alleged EBT fraud scheme.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that 55-year-old Jose Baez of Holyoke was arrested Wednesday morning after two simultaneous search warrants were executed by members of the department's C-3 unit, along with State Police and Springfield Police.
Surveillance and an investigation found that Baez was allegedly buying large quantities of food, almost daily, at 90 Meat Outlet and Sweet Life Foods Company (also known as Cash and Carry), both on Avacado Street in Springfield.
"Evidence collected by Troopers and investigators indicates Baez was making the food purchases with multiple fraudulently-obtained EBT cards, in violation of legitimate use of the EBT program," Procopio added.
Investigators reportedly found that after buying the food, Baez allegedly took the items to El Rincon Boricua restaurant on Lyman Street in Holyoke, which State Police said is owned by Baez's wife.
State Police noted that the EBT-acquired food was then allegedly used in the meals at the restaurant.
"In all, the investigation suggests Baez used the fraudulently-obtained cards to purchase tens of thousands of dollars of food supplies," Procopio explained, adding that authorities are still working to determine the exact total.
Baez was arrested at the restaurant and was taken to the State Police barracks in Springfield for booking. He will be arraigned in Springfield District Court.
The case remains an open and active investigation.
