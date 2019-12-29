Holyoke man arrested in North Adams on drug charges.

NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man is facing several charges after authorities say they located copious amounts of heroin and cocaine in his vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.
According to State Police officials, Trooper Anthony Martone assigned to the State Police barracks in Cheshire was patrolling the area of Main Street in North Adams on Friday when, around 8:00 p.m., he observed a 2005 Honda Pilot traveling on the wrong side of the road.
Trooper Martone was able to pull the vehicle over without incident and later determined that the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Holyoke resident Orlando Perez-Martinez, was operating the Accord with a suspended license.
Perez-Martinez was then placed under arrest.
A search of Perez-Martinez's vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 25 grams of, what is believed to be, heroin and approximately 9 grams of, what is believed to be, cocaine.
Perez-Martinez is being held on $5,000 bail pending his appearance in North Adams District Court where he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Trafficking in heroin
- Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine
- Wrong way operation
- Operating after suspension
