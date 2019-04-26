Holyoke man arrested on cocaine distribution charges.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man was arrested this morning following an extensive investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics.
Massachusetts State Police officials tell us that, around 9:00 a.m. Friday morning, troopers assigned to the State Police Gang Unit, along with members of the Holyoke Police Department and the Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, executed a search warrant at a fourth-floor apartment on the 800 block of Main Street.
A man and a woman were located inside and were detained as police searched the apartment.
A Holyoke K9 and his handler conducted a thorough search of the apartment and were able to located a box containing cocaine, crack-cocaine, and Percocet pills in an unlabeled container.
Upon further investigation, troopers and officers were able to locate a Ruger .44 magnum revolver, fifteen rounds of .44 ammunition, and approximately $8,000 in cash.
It was later determined that neither the man or the woman were licensed to carry a firearm, nor did either of them possess an FID card.
While the woman was released, the other of the two people, later identified as 25-year-old Holyoke resident Alex Vicens, was placed under arrest and taken to the Holyoke Police Department for booking.
He is being held there on a $50,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday.
Vicens is being charged with the following:
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony
- Unlawful possession of ammunition
- Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
- Illegal possession of a Percocet with the intent to distribute
- Improper storage of a firearm
